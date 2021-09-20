Skip to Content

No ICU beds immediately available in Northwestern WI

(WQOW) - There are currently no ICU beds available in our region right now.

According to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, out of 26 hospitals in our region, there are currently zero ICU beds immediately available. 17 of the 72 ICU beds in the region are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.

Only 9 COVID patients were hospitalized in the region at the end of July. Now, it's 12 times that at 112.

You can see the data for yourself, here.

