New details in stabbing death

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A first degree murder charge was filed Monday against a rural Black River Falls woman accused in the stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend earlier this month.



Kellie Schmidt is charged in the September 9 stabbing of Thomas Boettcher.



According to the criminal complaint he died several hours after being stabbed in the arm with a knife. Responding Jackson County deputies then found Schmidt attempting suicide in a nearby garage, and rescued her.



She later told investigators she did not remember what happened, but in a jail phone call she was overheard saying "he was going to set me on fire and I didn't know what else to do".



Schmidt's nephew told detectives the couple consumed alcohol daily and fought frequently.



He also said she had previously stabbed an ex-boyfriend, and had admitted once poking Boettcher in the chest with a butcher knife while he slept.



Bond was set at $1 million Monday for Schmidt. She returns to court September 28.