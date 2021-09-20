More than half the students at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center in quarantine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than half of the students at a local 4K school are out of the classroom and in quarantine.

Roughly 307 students are enrolled in Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center in Eau Claire, and 180 are in quarantine.

Kaying Xiong, executive director of student services of the Eau Claire Area School District, said they are prioritizing keeping schools open for in-person learning, but virtual learning is an option if positive cases and quarantines continue to climb.

At this time, they don't have a particular threshold number for when the shift could happen.

Xiong said part of the reason for such high quarantine numbers is because they tend to quarantine by entire classrooms, whereas older students could quarantine by pods.

"With children this young, it's the ability to correctly and consistently keep masks on. The physical distancing is certainly a part. It plays a part because we're not able to able to keep children six feet apart consistently at all times with bringing all students back into the building. And because of how young they are, they're also not able to monitor symptoms," said Xiong.

Xiong added because of those close conditions, 4K students still need to quarantine the usual 14 days, unlike older students who can have a shorter 7-day quarantine.