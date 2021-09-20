Man who died in Polk County standoff identified

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot following a standoff with police in the Village of Balsam Lake is now being named.



According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office was assisting the Rice Lake Police Department in its search for a person with active warrants.



Their search lead them to a motel in the Village of Balsam Lake, where they found Eric Keesen, 39, of Rice Lake had barricaded himself in a room. Keesen was wanted for felony stalking in Barron County and child enticement in Washburn County.



The standoff lasted 11 hours, until Keesen broke off communication with officers. Officers then found Keesen in an attic space and attempted to take him into custody peacefully, but were unsuccessful.



Keesen shot himself, and lifesaving measures were attempted. He died from his injury.



The incident is still under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.