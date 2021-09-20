Man dead after falling into Burnett County lake

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A Burnett County man is dead after falling off a pontoon and into a lake.



According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, dispatch got a call of a man who had fallen into the water of Lower Clam Lake near Siren Saturday at 6:21 p.m.



Authorities used a resident's pontoon and a drone to search the lake.



The drone found 72 year old Michael McNamara of Webster in the water, southeast of where he was said to have fallen.



McNamara was brought to shore and was seen by EMS, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.



The case is under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.