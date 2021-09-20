Is President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate constitutional? Experts weigh in

(WQOW) - President Biden's federal vaccine mandate to require vaccines for all federal employees and contractors could effect as many as 100 million Americans.

But is it constitutional? According to a constitutional studies professor, it depends.

At the state level, UW-Eau Claire professor of political science, Dr. Eric Kasper, said state governments have general police powers, meaning they have the authority to take measures that protect public health, safety and welfare.

The federal government does not have a general police power, but rather, enumerated powers under the constitution.

That means the powers are explicitly listed point-by-point, and currently the specifics of the mandate have not been written.

The enumerated power that could be used in this case, Kasper said, is the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and the authority of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) of 1970.

OSHA authorizes the Secretary of Labor to issue "an emergency temporary standard" for health and safety affecting interstate commerce if they can determine that employees are exposed to grave danger from substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful, and that the standard, in this case the COVID-19 vaccine, "is necessary to protect them from the danger."

"If it is adopted, it is highly likely given the circumstances that it will be challenged in court, and if it is challenged in court, it will the arguments on each side will likely center at least in part on whether or not a grave danger exists according to that law. Because that it's only under those circumstances that the power has been delegated by congress to this executive branch agency," said Kasper.

Kasper said there's also the question of exemptions and constitutional rights in regards to religious objections and medical exemptions.

Kasper also commented that traditionally courts have upheld vaccine mandates at the state and local level as opposed to the federal level.