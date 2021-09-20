Hmong resettlement exhibit coming to Eau Claire in 2025

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Hmong population has risen in Wisconsin since the U.S. Secret War in Laos. Now, you have an opportunity to experience 50 years of Hmong history through a traveling exhibit that commemorates the anniversary of Hmong resettlement in Wisconsin.

The exhibit will be set up like a Hmong house, and will be between 800 and 1,000 square feet in size. Each room of the exhibit will have a different set of artifacts that correspond to Hmong culture.

The cost of the exhibit is covered by a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"We want to showcase the legacies that Hmong people are still living with when it comes to the Secret War in Laos back in the 1960s and 1970s, and the resettlement process," said Kong Pheng Pha, assistant professor of critical Hmong studies at UW-Eau Claire, and co-director of the exhibit.

The exhibit is set to launch in January 2025. Pha said that the exhibit will also travel to Madison, Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Wausau.