Granato ‘excited’ to bring Badgers to Chippewa Falls, other regions

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato's words, Wisconsin is a "state school" not a "city school," and he and his team are thrilled to travel across the state to Chippewa Falls.

It was announced last week that the Badgers would play the University of Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on October 3rd.

Granato knows the importance of hockey in the Chippewa Valley, and promises to give fans some of the best hockey possible.

"It's gonna be exciting for us," Granato said. "Duluth's excited, it's halfway between Duluth and here [Madison]. To Start with a game in a neutral site area like Chippewa Falls is exciting for both of us. You'll see some great hockey, and hopefully we'll be able to do this in the future in different spots as well."

Granato says the team hopes to visit more cities, including Eau Claire in the future.

The exhibition is at 1:00 on October 3rd, but tickets are now sold out.