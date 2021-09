Eau Claire (WQOW)- Dancing with the Eau Claire stars is set to air this Thursday, with all proceeds going to The Children's Theatre.

Dancing With The Eau Claire Stars will take place Thursday, Sept 23 at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire. Tickets are $90 a person. The competition starts at 7:30 p.m. but doors and cash bar open at 5 p.m.

The Pablo Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the center.

Fan voting is now open.