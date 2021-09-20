Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation wants your input

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The continuing effects from COVID-19 has forced organizers to think outside the box, literally.

To reduce capacity and socially distance during activities indoors, the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is planning more activities outdoors.

The parks and rec department is looking to add more programs like archery, photography and hiking to the recreational guide..

John Jimenez, the department director, said they've seen a steady decline in participation of the programs that they currently offer, and now they're facing a new challenge brought on by the pandemic, the need to provide programs that support social distancing.

That's why they're asking the public's input through a survey to give them ideas of activities you would like to see.

"We wanted the community's feedback in order to really provide programming of high interest," continued Jimenez, "The more opportunities we can provide people to be engaged, and activities and programming that are outdoors, safe where you can practice social distancing is crucial."

The Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec department is already looking at implementing a hiking program for this fall.

All other other recreational activities decided by the department will be available in the 2022 activity guide expected to be released next spring.

You can find the survey here.