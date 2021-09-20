CFAUSD shifts to masking required indoors

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Starting Monday, students in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District are required to wear masks while inside district buildings.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district has 66 students currently infected with COVID, which has led to 482 total students now in quarantine.

During the last school year, health officials said only two outbreaks in the county could be attributed to the district's settings.

In just three weeks of school, the county told Holmes three outbreaks are attributed to the district.

Holmes said required mask-wearing is originally a part of Level 4 of their 6-Level plan, but instead, they opted to add mask-wearing to Level 3.

Holmes said Level 4 would've been more restrictive, impacting sports, the music program and school clubs. Lunch would also have to be eaten in the classrooms again if in Level 4.

Holmes added that a neighboring district that initially had a mask-optional policy as well began to see a significant reduction in community spread after shifting to a mask requirement.

"We do understand the issues and frustrations associated with a nationally declared public health emergency," said Holmes. "We in many instances are having to make decisions that we are very unenthusiastic about. However, given everything that we currently know, we do have to make unpopular decisions on occasion."

Mask-wearing and other mitigation protocols will be considered on a weekly basis.