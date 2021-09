BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a deer over the weekend.



According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened after 3 a.m. on Sunday.



Scott Clifford, 39, of Grantsburg was going east on County Road D in Grantsburg when he struck a deer and was thrown off the motorcycle and into a ditch. Clifford was found dead at the scene.



The deer was also killed in the crash.