Annual Eau Claire Heart Walk goes virtual

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer in Wisconsin, and those with it are at a greater risk from COVID-19.



To support the cause, Eau Claire Heart Walk is returning for a six day virtual event.

The encouraged walking distance for the heart walk is one to three miles, anywhere and anytime between Monday and Saturday.



Heart information is posted in Carson, Pinehurst and Phoenix Parks for the walk, but participants can also choose their own route.



Officials say the donations raised will help fund research to better the community.



"The heart walk allows us all to come together to walk and celebrate the lives of survivors, our champions, our community and hope," said Dr. Robert Wiechmann, a cardiovascular surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

So far they have raised over $24,000 out of their goal of $40,000.



Anyone can join a team, form a team or make a donation by heading to their website.