UWEC, UW-Superior soccer teams honor Ryder Woodworth

SUPERIOR (WQOW)- The UW-Superior men's soccer team honored a late Eau Claire soccer player before their matchup against UW-Eau Claire on Sunday.

Players from the Yellowjackets posed with a #12 jersey in honor of Ryder Woodworth, a recent Eau Claire Memorial graduate who passed away in a car accident in August. Woodworth had previously committed to playing soccer at UW-Superior.

"I'm just really grateful for such a wonderful family to be a part of our team now," said Joe Mooney, UW-Superior men's soccer coach. "Really forever he'll always be a part of our team, we'll always honor him and miss him."

The Blugolds won the match 3-1.