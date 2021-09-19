Madison man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to daughter’s murder

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man will spend the rest of his life in prison after submitting a guilty plea to the murder of his daughter and the attempted murder of his wife.

According to court records, Travis Christianson received an automatic life sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his 13-year-old daughter. He pled guilty to both first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Christianson was intoxicated and his wife had threatened to leave before he stabbed his daughter to death in July 2020.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December.