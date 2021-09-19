“Liberty Fest” held to support GOP membership

TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - To energize Chippewa Valley voters between elections, several Wisconsin Republicans made their way to Wheaton on Sunday afternoon for the first-ever Liberty Fest.

The day was filled with speakers, including several state representatives, Congressman Tom Tiffany, and GOP members seeking public office.

Wisconsin Republican Party treasurer and local resident, Brian Westrate, said the goal of Liberty Fest was to foster membership within the GOP.

"I think the 2020 election energized a whole new base of people," Westrate said. "Folks who have kind of woken up to politics being something that's kind of important in society, and are just newly engaged."

The final speaker for Sunday's event was U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who said he's been doing a lot of traveling, listening and talking with people about their concerns regarding the Biden administration.

"I'm just hoping that Americans, Wisconsinites, awaken to what happening in the nation," Johnson said. "Our freedoms are receding, they're being taken away from us."

When asked if he'll be seeking re-election, Johnson would not give a definitive answer, saying it's something he is still considering.