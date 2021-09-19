La Crosse County Board unanimously passes proclamation welcoming Afghanistan refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The county board passed a proclamation meant to welcome Afghanistan refugees to the Coulee Region on Thursday.

Two board members proposed the symbolic gesture at the monthly meeting and the board unanimously approved it.

Chair Monica Kruse said they want to make the transition as smooth as possible for any refugees who might make La Crosse their home permanently.

She said the board is aware that some community members have concerns and assume that the Afghan refugees are criminals or that they are not grateful for the refuge found in the U.S.

Kruse says the proclamation will help prevent more negative presumptions against U.S. allies looking for a new home.

"We're trying to be a welcoming community to people of all ethnicities," Kruse said. "This is just one more example of that and if these people would decide to stay here I think it would add to the fabric of our community and that would be a great thing."