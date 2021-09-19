Hot and humid close to the weekend

Southerly winds and sunshine pushed Eau Claire's high temperature on Sunday to reach 18° above average. Sunday was a very warm September day with highs in the upper 80s. Dewpoint temperatures were high and made feels like temperatures hit 90.

Wind gusts on Sunday reached 31mph as of 5pm in Eau Claire. Sunday night will be mostly clear before more clouds arrive early Monday.

Storms are likely on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. Storms arrive around lunchtime and could give us strong to severe storms into the evening. We are currently in a level 1 risk of isolated storms becoming strong to severe. Some of those storms that turn severe could bring damaging hail and strong straight line wind gusts.

Some showers and storms from Monday will linger into Tuesday morning. Cooling relief arrives on Tuesday after a cold front passes. Temperatures will be seasonable and dewpoints will be low. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Astronomical Fall starts on Wednesday where we will see a lot of sunshine. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the remainder of the week.