Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra prepares for return to live audience performances

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After more than a year and a half without an audience, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is once again rehearsing for its first live show in quite some time.

"We are very, very much looking forward to performing for live audience," said orchestra conductor, Nobuyoshi Yasuda.

"For those who love live symphonic music, it really is about that experience in the hall," said CVSO executive director, Anna Rybicki. "Having all those musicians up there, having Nobu waving his arms in a tuxedo, having hundreds of people in the audience who are all having this experience together."

"As a performer, I was practicing at home," Yasuda said. "It was okay, but really, you want to meet with other colleagues, and you want to make music together."

"We knew we were not going to come back together as an ensemble unless we felt we could do it safely," Rybicki said. "So we took some time over the summer to have some really realistic talks about what we could do safely, and our determination was we needed all of our musicians fully vaccinated."

"You can listen to music at home, and I do that too, but at the same time, even as a listener, you can go to a concert hall, and then you actually see the musicians who are really performing right there," Yasuda said. "And also you feel the sound that is coming from the stage at you."

"I wanted to really celebrate this concert with a formation of life," Yasuda said. "Life is beautiful. Life is great. So this music will give you us lots of energy, life is energy, life is still good."

"The Chippewa Valley, our community, has a wonderful culture. It's not just music, it's a wonderful culture," Yasuda said.

The concert is this coming Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center. Click or tap here to learn more about the show.