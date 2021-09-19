Cardinals win 34-33 thriller after Vikings miss last-second FG

(WQOW)- Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals topped the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 on Sunday after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.

It was a fitting ending to a seesaw game that saw the lead change hands eight times. The dizzying offensive pace — Arizona had a 24-23 halftime lead — slowed considerably in the final minutes, and there were no touchdowns scored in the final quarter.

Murray also ran for a touchdown and threw two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

The Cardinals (2-0) looked as if they were about to lose before Joseph's last-second miss. He made two 52-yard field goals earlier in the game, giving no indication he'd have trouble pushing the Vikings to a win.

It's another dispiriting setback for the Vikings (0-2), who lost in overtime at Cincinnati last weekend. Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns while Dalvin Cook ran for 131 yards on 22 carries.