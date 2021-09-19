Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) -- Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds on the east boundary of the park.



Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in Florida.