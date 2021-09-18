VFW Post 305 celebrates 100 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Starr Avenue VFW Post is celebrating 100 years of providing a space dedicated to supporting area veterans.

A ceremony was held on Saturday with multiple speakers, including the VFW commander for the State of Wisconsin. Following the speeches, guests were able to gather with each other while exploring historical war artifacts on display.



Post 305 was established in 1921 by Spanish-American War and World War I veterans, and then relocated to its current location on Starr Avenue in the 1950s. Post 305's quartermaster, Clint Rudesill, said roughly 550 veterans are members today.

"Veterans like to talk to other veterans because they understand what we have been through," Rudesill said. "It's very hard. I have talked a lot to my wife, she knows much of my story, maybe not even all of it, because there are some things that are very difficult to explain to other people who were never there."

Several of Saturday's speakers highlighted how the VFW is more than a bar, but a place for veterans to find resources, as much of the money made there is used to support veterans and the community.