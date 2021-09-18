Thousands of COVID vaccine doses wasted in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses a day are being thrown away.

The Department of Health Services says in one recent week -- August 29 to September 4 -- more than 14,000 doses were wasted in Wisconsin.

A Milwaukee pharmacy owner tells WISN the problems are the expiration dates on the vials, the short shelf life of the vaccine and the decline in people demanding the shot.

"Supply and demand. The demand was so high at the beginning. The supply was low and now, it's the opposite," said Hashim Zaibak.

DHS officials say they encourage vaccinators to prioritize every opportunity to vaccinate, even if that means opening a vial for just one person.