Summerlike temperatures return before a stormy start to the week

Lows on Saturday morning reached the upper 30s for a very chilly start to the weekend. The clear sky will let us warm up quickly to highs in the upper 70s. The sky will remain mostly clear and mostly sunny through the weekend. Humidity and wind speeds will begin increasing on Saturday night.

Saturday was warm, but Sunday will be even warmer. Futurecast temperatures show most of Western Wisconsin in the upper 80s and some areas reaching highs around 90. Sunday will feel very humid and will also be windy. Dewpoint temperatures will be high making it feel muggy, but hopefully the wind can cool us down. Winds will range from 10-20mph on Sunday, but some gusts could reach 30mph.

Sunday will make for a great day to enjoy your ice cream while you're feeling hot and sweaty. Eat it fast though, it will be hot, mostly sunny and humid, but much cooler days are in the forecast.

Rain makes its return on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs reaching 80. Chance of showers and storms start early and last into Monday night. We will be seeing a few thunderstorms, but the risk for severe weather is minimal.

A few showers and thunderstorms from Monday will linger into Tuesday morning. After a cold front passes we will see cooler highs in the mid 60s. After the slight chance of showers an storms on Tuesday, you can expect a partly cloudy sky.

Astronomical fall starts on Wednesday with seasonable temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. A mostly sunny sky will continue through Friday with minimal rain chances and more seasonable temperatures.