Stout tops Stevens Point 45-14 in final ‘non-conference’ game

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- The UW-Stout Blue Devils wrapped up non-conference play in a big way.

Stout knocked off Stevens Point 45-14 in the final non-conference game of the season. Although both teams are in the WIAC, this game was considered a non-conference matchup because of scheduling conflicts with other teams outside of the WIAC.

Senior RB Rayshawn Graham and Senior QB Sean Borgerding led the way with three touchdowns each.

The Blue Devils are off next week before returning October 2nd to face UW-Whitewater on the road. The Blue Devils will take on the Pointers again on October 16 for homecoming.