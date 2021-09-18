Macks stay undefeated, beat Northwood/Solon Springs in replacement game

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- At one point, McDonell Central did not have an opponent for the week, but they leave the weekend still undefeated.

The Macks knocked off Northwood/Solon Springs 36-30 on Saturday at Dorais Field. The Macks were originally scheduled to play Bruce, who had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

McDonell's Dale Tetrault had a nice day with a 12-yard receiving touchdown from Grant Smiskey, along with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Macks move to 4-0 on the 8-player season, and host Alma Center Lincoln next week.