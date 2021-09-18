DeLorean owners meet-up in Eau Claire, celebrate 40 years since its creation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 1980s film trilogy, "Back to the Future", produced plenty of iconic eighties imagery, and perhaps more than anything else, it popularized Doc Brown's time machine, the DeLorean. Now, to celebrate the 40 years since the car's first production, a group of DeLorean owners met up in Eau Claire.

Outside the Classic Garage restaurant on Saturday, you could find 10 DeLorean'=s, a car that was only produced a few thousand times back in the 1980s. The DeLorean owners are part of the unofficial group, DeLoreans of Wisconsin, who schedule occasional meetups as a way to share in their hobby and show off their cars.



One of the DeLorean owners, John Kinvill, lives in Chippewa Falls. He said some people buy DeLoreans because of their love of the car and its unique gull-wing doors. He added that others, including himself, have a nostalgic connection to the "Back to the Future" films.

"I was seven years old when I saw this car come off Doc Brown's van in the movie "Back to the Future" and I knew at that point I had to have one," Kinvill said. "After I had COVID, I kind of reassessed some of the things in my life, and I needed to cross off the number one thing on my bucket list, which was to be a DeLorean owner."

While nine of the cars were typical DeLoreans, one person even cruised into the Classic Garage in a DeLorean replica from the "Back to the Future" films, flux capacitor and all.