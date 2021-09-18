CFAUSD to require masks beginning Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In a recent letter sent to parents, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has announced masks will be required while inside district buildings, beginning Monday, Sept. 20.



"While we certainly are cognizant of, sympathetic for, and empathize with the issues, pro and con, associated with mask-wearing in school settings, we believe it is necessary at this time," said Superintendent Jeff Holmes.



The letter also includes data reporting the district currently has 66 students testing positive for COVID-19, while 482 students have been placed under quarantine.



The district's original 6-Level COVID plan lists mask-wearing at Level 4, but has now been moved to Level 3. Alongside this change, Holmes said the district will be reviewing other possible mitigation efforts on a weekly basis.