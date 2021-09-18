Blugolds finish 3-1 in first home volleyball matches of 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire hosted it's first home volleyball matches of the season over the weekend, and the 12th ranked Blugolds finish with a 3-1 record.

The Blugolds kicked off the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament with a 3-0 win over St. Catherine on Friday, before losing just their second match of the season against St. Norbert 3-2.

The team returned to the McPhee Center on Saturday, and swept the day with a 3-0 win over Lakeland, and a comeback 5th set win to beat Gustavus Adolphus 3-2.

The Blugolds move to 12-2 on the season. They'll be back at McPhee Center Wednesday to host UW-Whitewater.