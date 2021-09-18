Artisan Forge hosts first-ever “Forge Fest”

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At Artistan Forge Studio's Forge Fest on Saturday, art and music were on display.

The new event featured two dozen artists displaying and selling their work, and later in the day, attendees enjoyed a six-hour concert featuring six different musical groups.

"We support the artist community, we support all kinds of arts," said Christy Ann Skuban, the curator of Artisan Forge Studio's gallery. "We have events that feature all the areas of the arts here in Eau Claire."

Skuban said they spent the spring and summer planning for Saturday's event, and hope it will become an annual city-wide celebration of art.