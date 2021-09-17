UW-Eau Claire surpasses vaccination goal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire has reached its goal of getting 70% of the student body vaccinated, up more than 10% in just the past week.

The university announced meeting the milestone on Wednesday. The goal had been set by and for the UW-System in August. In an effort to reach the 70% goal, the UWEC Foundation held incentives like a weekly prize drawing for students who were vaccinated.



UWEC Vice Chancellor Grace Crickette said they are now at 72% of the student body vaccinated, and hope to see that number continue to grow.

"It's great to see such a high percentage on our campus of vaccinated both employees and students," Crickette said.

For reaching the 70% goal, UWEC students are now eligible for scholarships through the UW System and from UW-Eau Claire.