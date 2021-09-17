United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley holds 27th annual Day of Caring

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Friday, the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley held its 27th annual Day of Caring, the Chippewa Valley's largest single-day volunteer event.

More than 600 volunteers helped with over 50 projects, ranging from repairing city parks, helping local schools and meal packaging at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

The goal of Day of Caring was for teams of volunteers to see the impact they can make in one day when they build partnerships within the community.

"Our area organizations need a lot of help. Hopefully, [Day of Caring] gives that excitement for volunteerism and that fulfillment for volunteerism. We have a lot of nonprofits here in the Chippewa Valley, and they wouldn't be able to operate without the help of the community members. I've always been impressed by this community's willingness to step up and help out," said Andy Neborak, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley's executive director.

To find nonprofits who are seeking volunteers year-round and to learn more about the ways you can get involved, click or tap here.