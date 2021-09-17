The music continues as The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra returns

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After a year and a half away from the stage, The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is set to return on Friday, Sept. 24.

The orchestra will be performing their show "Emergence" at the Pablo Center.

As with all Pablo Center events, safety protocols are in place for this concert to ensure everyone attending and working the event are safe. Attendees will need to be prepared to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Those wishing to attend should also make sure to bring identification and masks, which will be required regardless of vaccination status unless patrons are eating or drinking.

Tickets may be purchased on the Pablo Center at the Confluence website, through the box office by calling (715)-832-27787, or by emailing boxoffice@pablocenter.org.