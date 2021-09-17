“The most terrifying, tragic moment of my life.” Mother of two-year-old rescued from river thanks officers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jamie Roge was on a walk with her family on September 1, not far from their Shawtown home. She said her son Elijah simply "slipped away" from them while on the walk, and was gone. But his red shoes were at the edge of the Chippewa River, and so Roge jumped into the water to find him.



"A little ways into it I wasn't finding him anywhere, so I just got on my knees in the middle of the river, and just begged God not to take my son," Roge said. "I looked up, and a branch had fallen, so his body got tucked behind the branch, and he didn't get taken away by the current, and he was just floating there facedown and blue. It was the most terrifying, tragic moment of my life."

Roge said she got her son to shore, and began to give him CPR. Moments later, police arrived. Elijah has since spent some time in the hospital recovering from the incident, but doing much better now.



Friday afternoon, Elijah and mom were able to see the officers who helped save him, and say thank you.

"Your heart kind of just skips a beat, it's one of those calls where seconds certainly matter, and thank goodness we're here today with such a good outcome," said Eau Claire police Sergeant Mike Major, who was on the scene that day.

Roge said the incident has made her more religious and brought her and her family closer together.