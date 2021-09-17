Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:15AM CDT until September 17 at 3:30AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Washington County in east central Minnesota…

Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 315 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hugo to South St. Paul, moving northeast at 70

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Scandia and Somerset around 320 AM CDT.

Stillwater, Hudson, North Hudson, Bayport and Osceola around 325

AM CDT.

New Richmond, Amery and Roberts around 330 AM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.