(WQOW)- A total of 614 Xcel Energy customers in northwestern Wisconsin are without power this morning after strong storms rolled through the area.

396 Xcel Energy customers are without power this morning in Boyceville, Downing, Glenwood and Glenwood City and another 218 are also without power in Barron, Dallas, Hillsdale and Prairie Farm.

Xcel crews are working hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.