GREEN BAY (WQOW)- After playing in the season opener, Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith is headed to the IR.

The Packers announced they've placed Smith on injured reserve with a lingering back injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur says Smith will miss a minimum of three games, but could miss more time.

Meanwhile, Green Bay signed LB La'Darius Hamilton from the Buccaneers practice squad to fill his roster spot.