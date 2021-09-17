North falls to Menomonie in return from COVID-19 protocols, other week 5 scores

North falls to Menomonie in return from COVID-19 protocols, other week 5 scoresNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North returned from a two-week layoff to take on Menomonie, but fell 28-0 on the road.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Football
- Clear Lake 12, Elmwood-Plum City 16
- Altoona 33, Viroqua 14
- Alma Center Lincoln 38, Phillips 78
- Eleva-Strum 16, Pepin/Alma 54
- Cochrane-Fountain City 19, Independence/Gilmanton 12
- Hayward 13, Merrill 12
- Prescott 42, Amery 13
- Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14
- Cumberland 46, Barron 14
- Colfax 0, Boyceville 51
- Turtle Lake 14, Cadott 17
- Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
- Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhauser 14
- New Richmond 14, Chippewa Falls 21
- Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6
- Osseo-Fairchild 8, Elk Mound 42
- G-E-T 8, Ellsworth 53
- New Auburn 6, Gilman 44
- Grantsburg 28, Ladysmith 6
- Prairie Farm 38, Luck 24
- Fall Creek 34, Neillsville 28
- St. Croix Central 27, Somerset 0
- Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 0
- Mondovi 27, Stanley-Boyd 28
- Rice Lake 38, Superior 18