North falls to Menomonie in return from COVID-19 protocols, other week 5 scores

High School Sports
north menomonie 9-17

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North returned from a two-week layoff to take on Menomonie, but fell 28-0 on the road.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Football

  • Clear Lake 12, Elmwood-Plum City 16
  • Altoona 33, Viroqua 14
  • Alma Center Lincoln 38, Phillips 78
  • Eleva-Strum 16, Pepin/Alma 54
  • Cochrane-Fountain City 19, Independence/Gilmanton 12
  • Hayward 13, Merrill 12
  • Prescott 42, Amery 13
  • Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14
  • Cumberland 46, Barron 14
  • Colfax 0, Boyceville 51
  • Turtle Lake 14, Cadott 17
  • Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
  • Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhauser 14
  • New Richmond 14, Chippewa Falls 21
  • Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6
  • Osseo-Fairchild 8, Elk Mound 42
  • G-E-T 8, Ellsworth 53
  • New Auburn 6, Gilman 44
  • Grantsburg 28, Ladysmith 6
  • Prairie Farm 38, Luck 24
  • Fall Creek 34, Neillsville 28
  • St. Croix Central 27, Somerset 0
  • Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 0
  • Mondovi 27, Stanley-Boyd 28
  • Rice Lake 38, Superior 18

Evan Hong

