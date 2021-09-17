Skip to Content

Man dead after over 11-hour standoff with police in Balsam Lake

BALSAM LAKE (WQOW) - One person has died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound following a nearly 11-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the sheriff's department said they were assisting the Rice Lake Police Department in their search for a man with active warrants. The search lead them to a motel in the village of Balsam Lake.

The wanted person barricaded themselves in a motel room, according to officials, who said they eventually entered when the suspect broke off communication. Officials said they attempted to arrest the suspect peacefully, but they died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, and the name of the person is not yet released.

