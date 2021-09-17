Law enforcement still awaiting ID of woman found dead in a suitcase last year

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - It's been nearly a year since a woman was found dead inside a suitcase in Chippewa County, and authorities still can't say with 100% certainty who the victim is.



In October 2020, a body was found on County Highway T near 29 Pines, and a homicide investigation was launched.



Later that same month, information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) showed a person with the possible name Rosaly was found dead in a purple suitcase at the abandoned property, and was wearing a t-shirt with the name of a bar near the Wisconsin Dells. Police in Reedsburg, near the Dells, said a missing person's report was filed for Rosaly Rodriguez in July 2020.



Now, Rick Stark with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says that they do believe the body is Rodriguez's, but they have been waiting for months to get that confirmed.



Stark adds the victim's remains were sent to North Texas University for testing shortly after they were found. Investigators took DNA samples from the remains, received DNA samples from Rodriguez's family, and have created a DNA profile.



However, he says due to a backlog of cases, they've been waiting to hear results for about six months. Stark adds, though, "they're closer than they were three weeks ago" to getting answers. He did not specify exactly how much longer it may take to see results.



Stark says they continue to work with the Reedsburg Police Department on the case.