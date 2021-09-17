Skip to Content

Hudson hit hard by overnight storms

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:44 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Hudson Library
Credit: KSTP-TV

HUDSON, Wis. (WQOW) -- Storms in western Wisconsin were particularly damaging for the Hudson community.

The Hudson Area Library had windows blown out and severe damage to both the inside and outside of the building.

Nobody was working or at the library when the storm moved through so there were no injuries reported.

Police are asking people to stay away from the library while cleanup continues.

The book return is also closed, so nobody will be charged a late fine for the time being.

(Video above provided by KSTP)

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content