Hudson hit hard by overnight storms

HUDSON, Wis. (WQOW) -- Storms in western Wisconsin were particularly damaging for the Hudson community.

The Hudson Area Library had windows blown out and severe damage to both the inside and outside of the building.

Nobody was working or at the library when the storm moved through so there were no injuries reported.

Police are asking people to stay away from the library while cleanup continues.

The book return is also closed, so nobody will be charged a late fine for the time being.

(Video above provided by KSTP)