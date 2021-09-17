Fall colors starting to show, but warm and humid air returns Sunday

Storms were strongest near the Minnesota border early Friday morning. In fact, most of the Chippewa Valley didn't even see rain this morning as storms and showers fizzled out as a cold front passed. There are several reports of damage to trees and buildings in St. Croix county, especially near Hudson and Roberts.

After a chilly fall-like night with lows dropping below average into the low to mid 40s, tomorrow will start feeling like fall again, and it also looks a bit like fall. Reports of fall color are starting to come in, though note that not all counties or areas update the Travel Wisconsin map at the same time. Anywhere between 5% and 20% color is being reported across the northern half of the state. Expect colors to change quickly with peak color forecast to be in just four to five weeks.

Despite it beginning to look like fall, temperatures have been all over the place. This isn't too uncommon for early fall, however, with records this time of year ranging from the 90s to below freezing.

After the chilly morning, temps will climb to a few degrees above average to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon, and a strong southerly wind returns Saturday night which will push Sunday's highs into the mid to upper 80s with humid dew points in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be similar, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will approach later in the day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Tuesday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Monday and about ten degrees below average in the low to mid 60s. Chilly temps continue through midweek and past Wednesday's fall equinox.