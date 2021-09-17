Chippewa Falls knocks off New Richmond in Big Rivers Conference clash

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In front of a packed Dorais Field crowd, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals defeated its conference rival New Richmond Tigers Friday night, 21 to 14.

With under two minutes remaining, Chippewa Falls senior defensive back Gavin Goodman intercepted New Richmond quarterback Seamus Scanlan's pass.

"They played hard the whole game. I thought it was a great high school game. Both teams played well. Hats off to New Richmond. They are a good football team. Our defense has been good all year, and my hat off to them for holding them," said Chuck Raykovich, Chippewa Falls' head football coach.

The Cardinals look to keep the momentum going next week at Rice Lake.

New Richmond will try to bounce back next week against Menomonie.