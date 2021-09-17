Altoona School District following new state guidance on shorter quarantines

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona is just one of the school districts in our area adopting new guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, aimed at limiting the amount of time a student needs to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.

Previously, students and faculty had to complete a 14-day quarantine after exposure. Now, that number is reduced to 7, if they meet certain conditions.

'Close contact' students and staff can take a COVID test on day 6 or 7, and if it comes back negative, they can come back to school on day 8. as long as they continue to wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Vaccinated students and staff do not have to quarantine, but they do have to wear a mask for 14 days or get a negative test before going mask-free.

Altoona's superintendent said the district currently has 19 positive COVID cases across their over 1,800 students. She said the district is experiencing more quarantines this year than last, because they're no longer in a hybrid model.

"This year, everybody is back, everybody attends all day," said Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos. "So, we have more bodies in the same size classroom. 4k through 5th grade, they are together through most of the day, but 6th through 12th grade, they're mixed up largely because of our elective schedule."

When a student has COVID, Eliopoulos said they look at who the positive individual interacted with by viewing seating charts, security cameras and who the students interact with on the playground to identify 'close contacts.'

The Eau Claire Area School District is also now using this same guidance. However, the masking requirement is moot because the district already requires them for all students and staff.