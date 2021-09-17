Almost a 50º temperature change through Sunday, with a shot at 90?

A few strong storms moved into western Wisconsin early Friday, but now the cold front will push a weak line of showers through before major temperature swings begin over the weekend.

Friday will be cloudy early on. Temperatures will drop through mid morning before we rebound into the low 70s. The cold front will bring gusty winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Clearing will begin in the late afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s with some spots getting into the upper 30s. Lows won't get down into the frost range though, so foliage should be safe.

Saturday we'll see winds start to turn back to the south. This will slowly warm us into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

By Sunday though, the heat really moves in. Dew points climb into the mid 60s as southerly winds gust up to 35 mph. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s. We might even see a shot at 90 with the right amount of wind and sun.

That heat sticks around Monday before a strong cold front kicks up storms and knocks temps back down to the 60s by Tuesday.