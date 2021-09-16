Skip to Content

Vigil held in Sheridan for 4 people found murdered in SUV

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A vigil was held in the town of Sheridan on Wednesday night, remembering four people found shot to death in an SUV there last weekend.

"My daughter's body was found not too far from here -- still trying to grasp the gravity of all this. Just kind of bewildered this is where my daughter ended up," said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of the victims.

As time continues to pass in the town of Sheridan, four groups of family and friends remain frozen in grief.

Presley was feeling the weight of his loss on Wednesday afternoon -- standing just yards from where is daughter and her three friends were found.

"You know, standing here kind of makes me think of bringing people together," Presley said. "That's who she was, just a beautiful person inside and out."

