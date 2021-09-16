UWEC earns high praise from LGBTQ group

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- For a fourth straight year, UW-Eau Claire earned a five-star rating on the Campus pride index.

Campus Pride is a resource for LGBTQ leadership and diversity inclusion within higher education

UW-Eau Claire is one of 45 schools to receive the five-star rating. Campus Pride scored UW-Eau Claire a perfect five stars for LGBTQ inclusion in six categories -- including student life, gender identity and expression, and student support and institutional commitment.

Christopher Jorgenson, director of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at UW-Eau Claire said the five-star rating reflects the continual commitment to the work the center has been doing for the last decade.