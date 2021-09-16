Throwback Thursday: in memory of Stanley-Boyd’s Lee LaFlamme

This week we honor the life of longtime coach, teacher and mentor Lee LaFlamme, who recently passed away.

LaFlamme, 75, formerly of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

He served the Stanley-Boyd School District for 41 years as a teacher, dean of students, athletic director and coach.

LaFlamme was inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Stanley-Boyd football stadium. A visitation will follow.