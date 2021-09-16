Small grease fire at Chippewa Falls High School forces evacuation

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- A small fire in a cooking classroom at Chippewa Falls High School sent kids outside for a part of the afternoon on Thursday.

A staff member was able to get the pan grease fire out with a fire extinguisher. The school itself was not damaged.

The fire department responded and ventilated the building. Students were allowed back in about 45 minutes later.

As students were going back in the school, the alarm went off again. There was no fire this time, but everyone was evacuated for a brief time which is fire code protocol.

After school activities will continue as normal.