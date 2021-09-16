Regis holds off Durand 36-26 in undefeated Cloverbelt clash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Regis and Durand did not meet on the football field last year due to COVID-19, but on Thursday they met in a battle of the unbeatens, with Regis holding on to win 36-26.

Zander Rockow kicked the game off with two touchdowns to give Regis a two score lead early. Durand clawed back thanks to a couple touchdown runs of their own. Regis would score another before a blocked punt by the Panthers set up a touchdown run from Simon Bauer to cut it to a two-point game.

Following the Bauer touchdown, Regis marched downfield and back into the end zone thanks to another touchdown run from Gus Theisen. They'd kick a field goal to make it a two score game.

With one more chance to make a push, the Panthers fumbled a handoff and turned it over to Regis, setting up another score to seal the deal. Durand would score a late touchdown throw with a minute ago, but ended up falling 36-26.

Both head coaches said they are proud of the effort showed on the field on Thursday night.

"Extremely proud of our guys," said Bryant Brenner, Regis head coach. "We put a real solid week of work together in preparation for this game, and the guys really believed. We asked them to believe what we're telling them to do, and they did. They did a great job of trusting us as coaches and trusting each other, and I thought they played with a lot of passion."

"We've seen so much this year, we've faced so much adversity," said Rod Rosemeyer, Durand head coach. "I couldn't be prouder of the effort they gave. They're gonna come back next week, and we're gonna have another football game and play just as hard."

The Ramblers stay undefeated at 5-0 while Durand falls to 4-1 overall. Regis heads to Fall Creek next Friday, while the Panthers with host Elk Mound the same day.